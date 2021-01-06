Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 525 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were three deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 27,090. The total recovered is 11,607. There have been 372 deaths.

Aroostook County has 785 confirmed cases and 165 recovered. Forty-twp people have been hospitalized. There have been 10 deaths.

