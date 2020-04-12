Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Renee Nelson

The Maine Center for Disease Control reports April 12, there were no deaths in Maine in the past 24 hours related to the coronavirus. A total of 19 people have died in the past two weeks from the effects of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC said there are 17 new confirmed cases in the last day, bringing the number to 633 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. In the last 24 hours, 10 more people have recovered – 266 total - and six more people were hospitalized for a total of 120.

There have been a total of 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
63326612019

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin28109
Aroostook2
Cumberland2921404912
Franklin811
Hancock51
Kennebec3212111
Knox1041
Lincoln96
Oxford1371
Penobscot34195
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc15761
Somerset81
Waldo29112
Washington11
York14457333
Unknown32
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Age
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20152.4%
20s579.0%
30s6610.4%
40s9715.3%
50s13120.7%
60s11818.6%
70s8813.9%
80+619.6%
