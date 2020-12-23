Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 748 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There were eight deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Maine now has 20,491 confirmed cases.
  • The number of people who have died from the virus is 311.
  • A total of 11,039 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 459 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. One-hundred-fifty-one people have recovered with 30 hospitalization. There have been three deaths.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Monday, Wednesday & Friday. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

