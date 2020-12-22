Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 458 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 10 deaths in the state.

There are 19,743 confirmed cases.

10,884 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 303.

Aroostook County has a total of 432 confirmed cases. One hundred-forty-three people have recovered with 30 hospitalization. There has been three deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MAINE & NEW BRUNSWICK UPDATES:

Aroostook County now has 274 active cases. A COVID outbreak at the Presque Isle Rehab and Nursing Center earlier this month that claimed the lives of five residents appears to be subsiding. 14 staff members and 13 residents at the Presque Isle Nursing Home were infected in what was the largest outbreak in Aroostook County. Officials say the latest round of testing shows there has not been a positive case in the last 11 days.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. New Brunswick Public Health reported four new cases of COVID-19 Monday. The number of active cases in the province is 48. Over 1800 people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic held at the Miramichi Regional Hospital over the weekend. Those who were vaccinated were from high priority groups.

