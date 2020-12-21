Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 339 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There was one death in the state.

Across Maine, there have been 19.285 confirmed cases. There are currently 8,155 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 293. A total of 10,837 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 420 cases with 143 recoveries. Just to the south, Penobscot County has 1,576 confirmed cases overall with 789 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 2,213 confirmed cases with 1,330 recoveries.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County now has 269 active cases. Three employees at Twin Rivers Paper Mill in Madawaska have tested positive for the virus, including a worker who lives in New Brunswick. Officials at Twin Rivers said that as a result of contact tracing, five more workers living in Edmundston have also been asked to self-isolate.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).