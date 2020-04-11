Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

As of April 11, the Maine Center for Disease Control reports two people in Maine have died in the past 24 hours. A total of 19 people have died in the past two weeks from the effects of COVID-19.

The Maine CDC said there are 616 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. 256 people have recovered and 114 hospitalized.

There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

Maine COVID‑19 Data
Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
61625611419

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin27108
Aroostook2
Cumberland2841334712
Franklin711
Hancock4
Kennebec3110101
Knox1041
Lincoln96
Oxford1371
Penobscot34185
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc15761
Somerset61
Waldo27112
Washington1
York14358323
Unknown32
Confirmed Cases by Age
Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Age RangeCountPercentage
<20152.4%
20s538.6%
30s6410.4%
40s9615.6%
50s12720.6%
60s11318.3%
70s8814.3%
80+609.7%
