Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
As of April 11, the Maine Center for Disease Control reports two people in Maine have died in the past 24 hours. A total of 19 people have died in the past two weeks from the effects of COVID-19.
The Maine CDC said there are 616 positive tests for the coronavirus in Maine. 256 people have recovered and 114 hospitalized.
There have been 2 confirmed cases in Aroostook County.
|Maine COVID‑19 Data
|Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Confirmed Cases
|Recovered
|Hospitalized
|Deaths
|616
|256
|114
|19
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.
|COVID‑19 Case Counts by County
|Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|County1
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Androscoggin
|27
|10
|8
|Aroostook
|2
|Cumberland
|284
|133
|47
|12
|Franklin
|7
|1
|1
|Hancock
|4
|Kennebec
|31
|10
|10
|1
|Knox
|10
|4
|1
|Lincoln
|9
|6
|Oxford
|13
|7
|1
|Penobscot
|34
|18
|5
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|15
|7
|6
|1
|Somerset
|6
|1
|Waldo
|27
|1
|1
|2
|Washington
|1
|York
|143
|58
|32
|3
|Unknown
|3
|2
|Confirmed Cases by Age
|Updated: April 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|15
|2.4%
|20s
|53
|8.6%
|30s
|64
|10.4%
|40s
|96
|15.6%
|50s
|127
|20.6%
|60s
|113
|18.3%
|70s
|88
|14.3%
|80+
|60
|9.7%
