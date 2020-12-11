Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 345 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were four deaths in the state.

The number of cases in Maine is 15,206.

The total recovered is 10,44.

There have been 250 deaths.

Aroostook County has 250 confirmed cases and 126 recovered. Twenty-one people have been hospitalized. There have been two deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: Aroostook County has 122 known active cases, as of today. Schools in MSAD#1 will not return to in-person instruction until January 4th due to a number of coronavirus cases.

Five people at Zippel Elementary School and four people at Presque Isle High School have tested positive, according to Superintendent Ben Greenlaw.

RSU 39 - Caribou and Stockholm schools will also stay in the remote learning model until after the holidays.

