Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there are 219 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 20 deaths in the state. It was the deadliest day in Maine since the pandemic arrived in March.

WMTW reports 10 deaths are in Androscoggin County. The number of cases in Maine is 11,976. The total recovered is 9,364. There have been 214 deaths.

LOCAL UPDATE: There are 146 confirmed cases and 99 recovered in Aroostook County. Fourteen people have been hospitalized. There has been 1 death since the start of the pandemic.

Nine people at Presque Isle Nursing Home have tested positive for COVID-19. Officials there say a dinner engagement on November 19th involving a staff member was determined to be the origin. That person tested positive a week later. Eight more individuals at Presque Isle Rehab & Nursing have since tested positive - a mix of employees and residents. Infected staff members are isolating at home and residents are quarantined to their rooms.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook Monday, Wednesday & Friday at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).