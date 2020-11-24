Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 255 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were 12 deaths in the state.

There are 10,799 confirmed cases.

8,232 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 189.

Aroostook County has a total of 106 confirmed cases. Eighty-five people have recovered with 10 hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

Somerset County had five deaths, York County and Androscoggin each had four, one death in Franklin County and one death in Washington County.

Maine to Alter Contact Tracing Plans as Coronavirus Surges:

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's top public health officials say the surge of coronavirus cases in the state has necessitated changes to contact tracing protocols. Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Executive Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the agency will no longer be able to keep in touch with individuals who test positive for the coronavirus over the course of their illness. He says that change is a result of the aggressive spread of the virus in the state, which has experienced a fall surge similar to the one felt around the country. Also Monday, the state reported that the total number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has exceeded 10,500.

