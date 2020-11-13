Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 240 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were three deaths in the state.

There are 8,639 confirmed cases.

6,428 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 162.

Aroostook County has a total of 82 confirmed cases. Sixty-seven people have recovered with eight hospitalization. There has been one death since the start of the pandemic.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

RELATED NEWS: Interstate Youth Hockey Suspended in New England

MORE NEWS: ACAP Prepares for an Increase in HEAP Appointments

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).