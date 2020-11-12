Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 194 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 8,395 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 159.

A total of 6,292 have recovered in Maine.

There is a total of 83 confirmed cases in Aroostook County. Sixty-seven people have recovered with eight hospitalization. There has been one death.

State health officials have determined that case growth has been driven largely by people gathering in small groups while not wearing masks or appropriately distancing.

MAINE CDC CHARTS & GRAPHS

RELATED NEWS: ACAP Prepares for an Increase in HEAP Appointments

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).