Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday, March 22, there are 89 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state, with 2,264 negative cases. Saturday, March 21, there were 70 confirmed cases with 2,264 negative cases.
Two people have recovered in Cumberland County where the largest number of confirmed cases are reported. One person has recovered in Androscoggin County.
|Maine COVID-19 Testing Data
|Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Confirmed Cases
|Negative Tests
|89
|2,264
Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.
Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.
|Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County
|Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Androscoggin
|3
|1
|Aroostook
|0
|Cumberland
|53
|2
|Franklin
|0
|Hancock
|0
|Kennebec
|4
|Knox
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|Oxford
|4
|Penobscot
|2
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|3
|Somerset
|0
|Waldo
|0
|Washington
|0
|York
|8
|Unknown
|8
View Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Age
|Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Age
|Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Age Range
|Count
|Percentage
|<20
|2
|2%
|20s
|7
|8%
|30s
|8
|9%
|40s
|13
|15%
|50s
|16
|18%
|60s
|22
|25%
|70s
|13
|15%
|80+
|8
|9%
View Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Sex
|Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Sex
|Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM
|Sex
|Count
|Percentage
|Male
|41
|46%
|Female
|48
|54%
The Latest on COVID-19 in Maine:
NMCC Memo: No Face-to-Face Classes Until Further Notice: NMCC's President Crowley said the school will not hold any face-to-face classes until further notice. He'll give more instruction for this semester by Thursday, March 26th.
Aroostook County Schools Plan on April 27 to Reopen: Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said Aroostook County schools plan to reopen April 27. He said in a memo, the date is tentative based on the health of the community and the Maine CDC
Pets & Coronavirus: Idexx said they've tested thousands of feline and canine specimens and found zero positive results for the strain of coronavirus responsible for the outbreak in humans.
Get updated Closures & Cancellations in Aroostook County