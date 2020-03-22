Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday, March 22, there are 89 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state, with 2,264 negative cases. Saturday, March 21, there were 70 confirmed cases with 2,264 negative cases.

Two people have recovered in Cumberland County where the largest number of confirmed cases are reported. One person has recovered in Androscoggin County.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM Confirmed Cases Negative Tests 89 2,264

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC. Negative results are updated Monday through Friday.

Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM County Confirmed Recovered Androscoggin 3 1 Aroostook 0 Cumberland 53 2 Franklin 0 Hancock 0 Kennebec 4 Knox 0 Lincoln 4 Oxford 4 Penobscot 2 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 3 Somerset 0 Waldo 0 Washington 0 York 8 Unknown 8

Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Age Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM Age Range Count Percentage <20 2 2% 20s 7 8% 30s 8 9% 40s 13 15% 50s 16 18% 60s 22 25% 70s 13 15% 80+ 8 9%

Confirmed and Presumptive Cases by Sex Updated: March 22, 2020 at 12:15 PM Sex Count Percentage Male 41 46% Female 48 54%

NMCC Memo: No Face-to-Face Classes Until Further Notice: NMCC's President Crowley said the school will not hold any face-to-face classes until further notice. He'll give more instruction for this semester by Thursday, March 26th.

Aroostook County Schools Plan on April 27 to Reopen: Superintendent Ben Greenlaw said Aroostook County schools plan to reopen April 27. He said in a memo, the date is tentative based on the health of the community and the Maine CDC

Pets & Coronavirus: Idexx said they've tested thousands of feline and canine specimens and found zero positive results for the strain of coronavirus responsible for the outbreak in humans.

UMPI Closes Public Spaces on Campus: UMPI said it is further limiting the use of its public spaces. Closure of public spaces to the general public took place March 16

