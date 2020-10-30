Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 103 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 6,570 confirmed cases.

5,495 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 146.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below). The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).