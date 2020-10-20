Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 27 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,989 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 146.

A total of 5,206 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has 56 confirmed cases. Fifty-one people have recovered with six hospitalization. There has been one death.

The CDC says an outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church has now infected over 30 people. Health officials have started contact tracing. The outbreak is the second at a Maine church since the pandemic took hold. The other church is Calvary Baptist in Sanford, whose pastor officiated a wedding in East Millinocket in August. That outbreak led to at least 175 infections and eight COVID deaths.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).