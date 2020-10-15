Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 20 new cases of the coronavirus Thursday. There was one death in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine now has 5,836 confirmed cases.

The number of people who have died from the virus is 144.

A total of 5,070 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has one more confirmed case with a total of 54. Forty-eight people have recovered with one less hospitalization at five. There has been one death.

