Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 20 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Maine now has 5,565 confirmed cases.
- The number of people who have died from the virus is 142.
- A total of 4,839 have recovered in Maine.
Aroostook County has a total of 49 confirmed cases. Forty-three people have recovered with five hospitalizations. There has been one death.
