Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 37 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,468 confirmed cases.

4,740 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 142.

RELATED NEWS: U.S. Senators Want to Reevaluate Border Restrictions

MORE NEWS: Dr. Shah Puts Concern Over Higher Numbers of COVID-19 in Maine Into Context

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).