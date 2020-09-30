Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 54 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,391 confirmed cases.

4,678 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 141.

Town officials in Oakland, Maine say a packed weekend gathering at a church has the “potential to be a coronavirus "superspreader” event. Deputy Police Chief Rick Stubbert said the church’s senior pastor indicated a crowd packed the church for “Worship Night” on Saturday. Attendance is believed to have far exceeded the state’s limit of 50 people at an indoors gathering. The event is getting attention after an Aug. 7 wedding and reception in the Millinocket area became a superspreader event. Eight deaths and more than 170 cases are linked to the wedding.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).