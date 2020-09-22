Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 40 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 5,146 confirmed cases.

4,407 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 140.

More than half of Tuesday’s report are in York County.

The CDC says people who travelled through Maine's largest airport on Sunday may have been exposed to coronavirus. Officials say an individual with the virus and a close contact of the individual went to Portland International Jetport Sunday afternoon.

People who were at the airport between 12:30 and 4 p.m. might have been exposed. Maine CDC says the person who came to the airport had tested positive last week and had been directed to isolate, and the person’s close contacts were directed to quarantine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).