Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 23 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. There was one death in the state.

There are 4,941 confirmed cases.

4,307 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 138.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).

