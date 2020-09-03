Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 50 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 4,617 confirmed cases.

3,988 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 133.

There are seven new cases in Penobscot County. An outbreak at York County Jail has grown to 85 cases

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has extended a state of emergency for another 30 days. Mills urged Mainers not to let “pandemic fatigue” allow them to become complacent, especially as students are returning to schools and universities across the state. The governor referred to outbreaks stemming from a wedding in the Millinocket area in saying “one little match can spark a fire that may be very difficult to put out.”

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC's schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays.