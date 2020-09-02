Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 19 new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. There was one death in the past 24 hours, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC is investigating two more outbreaks on college campuses.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there have been at least three confirmed cases at the University of New England in Biddeford related to an off-campus party and another three cases at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Coronavirus infections also have been reported at the University of Maine, University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine School of Law.

Maine now has 4,567 confirmed cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 133.

A total of 3,978 have recovered in Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).