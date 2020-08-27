Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports 25 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There were no deaths in the state.

There are 4,414 confirmed cases.

3,847 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 132.

Meanwhile, health officials now say they have dentified 85 cases of COVID-19 linked to a wedding reception in Millinocket nearly 3 weeks ago.

The University of Maine at Fort Kent has confirmed a positive case on campus. The student is asymptomatic and is self-isolating. This case is one of seven being reported by the University of Maine System- including five in Orono and one in Portland.

Aroostook County has a total of 38 confirmed cases. Thirty-three people have recovered with four hospitalizations. There has been one death.

Penobscot County in central Maine has 223 confirmed cases with six deaths.

Cumberland County has the highest numbers with 2,171 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. There have been a total of six deaths.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

