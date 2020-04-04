Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

CDC

Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday, April 3, confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate. No other cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reported Saturday, April 4, another 24 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours. There have been 456 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.

The Maine CDC said one person died in the last 24 hours. A total of 10 people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.

Maine COVID-19 Data
Updated: April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
4561408310

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID-19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin2046
Aroostook1
Cumberland23178387
Franklin4
Hancock2
Kennebec21671
Knox921
Lincoln82
Oxford1141
Penobscot22114
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1335
Somerset3
Waldo31
Washington1
York9529182
Unknown1203
Maine CDC
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Local News Today, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top