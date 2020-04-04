Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday, April 3, confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate. No other cases have been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reported Saturday, April 4, another 24 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours. There have been 456 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.

The Maine CDC said one person died in the last 24 hours. A total of 10 people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 456 140 83 10

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

Maine CDC: Because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

COVID-19 Case Counts by County Updated: April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 20 4 6 Aroostook 1 Cumberland 231 78 38 7 Franklin 4 Hancock 2 Kennebec 21 6 7 1 Knox 9 2 1 Lincoln 8 2 Oxford 11 4 1 Penobscot 22 11 4 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 13 3 5 Somerset 3 Waldo 3 1 Washington 1 York 95 29 18 2 Unknown 12 0 3

Maine CDC