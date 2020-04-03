Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease control on Friday announced that coronavirus cases are now being reported in 15 of Maine’s 16 counties, including Aroostook County.

Houlton Regional Hospital on Friday confirmed the County's first positive test for coronavirus. The person has been discharged from the hospital and sent home to recuperate.

Another 56 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed throughout the state in the past 24 hours including two people who died as a result of the viral disease. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reported there have been 432 confirmed cases in Maine since March 12th.

Seventy-five people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, while 113 patients have recovered and have been released.

To date, nine people have died in Maine after contracting the virus.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: April 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 432 113 75 9

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

County1 Confirmed Recovered Hospitalizations Deaths Androscoggin 19 3 6 Aroostook 1 Cumberland 222 64 37 7 Franklin 4 Hancock 2 Kennebec 19 5 7 1 Knox 9 2 1 Lincoln 8 2 Oxford 10 3 Penobscot 20 8 4 Piscataquis 0 Sagadahoc 12 1 3 Somerset 2 Waldo 3 1 Washington 1 York 89 24 14 1 Unknown 11 0 3