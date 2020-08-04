Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were no deaths in the state in the past 24 hours.

There are 428 active cases with a total of 3,975 cases. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 123. The Maine CDC said a Cumberland County death initially listed as related to COVID-19 was determined not to meet the criteria, bringing the statewide death toll down from 124 to 123.

A total of 3,424 have recovered from the virus in Maine.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).