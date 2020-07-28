Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. There were two deaths related to the coronavirus in the state in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3,319 have recovered from the virus statewide. Active cases in Maine are at 398.

Maine has a total of 3,838 cases. The number of people who have died from COVID-19 is 121.

A Lincoln County woman in her 70s died from the virus and a man in his 70s from Androscoggin County died.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC schedules updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).