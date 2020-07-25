Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Saturday 33 new cases of the coronavirus. There was one death related to COVID-19 in the state.

The total number of people recovered in Maine is 3,281. As of July 25, there are 390 active cases in the state.

There are 3,790 total cases statewide. A total of 119 people have died in Maine.

In Aroostook County, the results of the second round of COVID-19 testing at Northern Light Continuing Care in Mars Hill are in, and no additional cases were detected. The testing was done after one worker at the facility tested positive for COVID.

The interactive map below shows confirmed cases by zip codes. Coronavirus data from the Maine Center for Disease Control is also listed.

The Maine CDC has live updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).