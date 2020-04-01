Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Two more people have died in Maine from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 1, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven, said the Maine Center for Disease Control.

There have now been 344 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in 13 Maine counties. That’s up from 303 on Tuesday.

There are no confirmed cases in Aroostook County.

CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said 63 Maine residents have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 80 people have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Maine COVID-19 Data
Updated: April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Confirmed CasesRecoveredHospitalizedDeaths
34480637

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

Maine CDC
COVID-19 Case Counts by County
Updated: April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM
County1ConfirmedRecoveredHospitalizationsDeaths
Androscoggin1234
Aroostook0
Cumberland19243315
Franklin2
Hancock1
Kennebec17471
Knox511
Lincoln82
Oxford93
Penobscot1373
Piscataquis0
Sagadahoc1012
Somerset1
Waldo21
Washington0
York6514131
Unknown712
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: COVID-19 Update, Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top