Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. There were no deaths related to the coronavirus in the state.

Over 3.000 people have recovered in Maine with a total of 3,008.

Maine has a total of 3,558 cases. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 114.

A woman in her 90s in Penobscot County and a man in his 70s in Cumberland County died Sunday from symptoms related to the virus.

Aroostook County now has just two active cases. There are 22 confirmed cases with one death.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC announced a new schedule for updates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).