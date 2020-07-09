Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There was one death related to the coronavirus in the state.

Maine has a total of 3,486 cases with 45 more people recovered for a total of 2,901. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 111.

Gov. Janet Mills issued an Executive Order Wednesday requiring large retail businesses, restaurants, outdoor bars and lodging establishments in Maine’s more populous cities and coastal counties to enforce the State’s face covering requirement. The new order comes as Maine continues to reopen its economy and welcome visitors from other states. Scientific evidence demonstrates that wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: GOVERNOR MILLS SIGNS MASK ENFORCEMENT MANDATE

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

Watch the Maine CDC news briefing on our Facebook weekdays at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).