Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC reported Wednesday 20 new cases of COVID-19. There were no deaths in the state related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,460 cases with 40 more people recovered for a total of 2,856. The number of people who have died from the virus in the state is 110.

Aroostook County has 22 confirmed cases with two probable cases for a total of 24 cases. There has been one death. Nineteen people have recovered.

Cumberland County has been impacted the most with 1.829 cases with 1,474 recovered. There have been 65 deaths.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

