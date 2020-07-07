Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine CDC said 17 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday. There was one death in the state related to the coronavirus.

Maine has a total of 3,440 cases with 2,816 recovered. The number of people who have died from the virus in Maine is 110.

Aroostook County remains at 24 total cases with 4 active cases. Nineteen people have recovered. There has been one death.

Read the latest updates below on the coronavirus in Maine and the region.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

