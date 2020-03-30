Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 275 in Maine on Monday, according to the latest briefing from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's an increase of 22 from Sunday's update. CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said three people who were hospitalized have died as a result of the viral disease.

A woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, both from Cumberland County, are the second and third people in the state to die from COVID-19. The virus had reached 12 of Maine’s 16 counties.

Of the 275 people who have tested positive, 49 have been hospitalized at some point in their illness. Forty-one people in Maine have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Dr. Shah says 33 health care workers in Maine are among those afflicted.

Maine COVID-19 Data Updated: March 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM Confirmed Cases Recovered Hospitalized Deaths 275 41 49 3

Confirmed Cases: This number represents tests that come back positive from any approved lab.

The Maine CDC said because of the number of outside labs that are testing samples from Maine, it is no longer possible to post an accurate count of negative tests.

