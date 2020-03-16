Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

Getty Images Handout

The Maine CDC said it is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick. If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.

Situation in Maine

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data
Updated: March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total Confirmed Cases1Total Presumptive Positive Cases2Persons With Negative Tests3
89764

1Confirmed Cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results.

2Presumptive Positive Cases: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation.

3Negative Tests: This number represents negative tests from state, reference, or commerical laboratories, or at US CDC.

Maine COVID-19 Case Tracker
Updated: March 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Case #SexAgeCounty of ResidencePositivePres. Positive
1F50sAndroscoggin15-Mar12-Mar
2M50sCumberland15-Mar13-Mar
3F40sCumberland15-Mar13-Mar
4M60sCumberland15-Mar14-Mar
5F20sCumberland15-Mar14-Mar
6M20sCumberland15-Mar14-Mar
7M80sCumberland14-Mar
8F70sCumberland14-Mar
9M70sCumberland14-Mar
10F30sLincoln15-Mar
11M40sCumberland15-Mar
12M<18Cumberland15-Mar
13F60sCumberland15-Mar
14F80sCumberland15-Mar
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Maine CDC
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top