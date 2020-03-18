Maine CDC Coronavirus Update

Maine CDC says the state has 30 Confirmed Cases, 13 Presumptive Positive Cases and 1,670 Negative Tests as of 12 pm, March 18.

The Maine CDC is preparing for the potential spread in Maine of the respiratory illness called COVID-19, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.

We urge Maine people to practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider, who will determine whether you should be tested and, as appropriate, submit a sample for testing.

Situation in Maine

The table below is updated once each day Monday through Friday by 12 PM EDT.

Maine COVID-19 Testing Data
Updated: March 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Confirmed Cases1Presumptive Positive Cases2Negative Tests3
30131,670

View Cases by County

Confirmed, Presumptive and Recovered Case Counts by County
CountyConfirmedPresumptive PositiveRecovered
Androscoggin131
Aroostook00
Cumberland1211
Franklin00
Hancock00
Kennebec01
Knox00
Lincoln21
Oxford10
Penobscot10
Piscataquis00
Sagadahoc00
Somerset00
Waldo00
Washington00
York11
Unknown80
