Maine CDC Among First To Participate In Dementia Help Act

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will be among the first public health organizations in the country to receive federal money to expand services for people with dementia under a new nationwide program.

The program is called the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, or the BOLD Act.

Maine CDC says it’s set to get $200,000, which can be renewed every year through 2023. Maine CDC said it’s among the first 15 public health groups to receive the funding.