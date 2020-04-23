Maine CDC: 5% of Coronavirus Tests are Positive in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The director of the Maine Center for Disease Control says it’s likely there are more coronavirus cases that the state doesn’t know about, but he said he’s heartened that only 5% of tests are positive.

Dr. Nirav Shah said the low percentage of positive tests suggests the state is not as far behind on testing as some other states that have positive rates closer to 20%. That said, he said the state still needs additional testing.

The state is working to expand its testing for people infected with the new coronavirus and is exploring testing for antibodies that demonstrate exposure to the virus among people who've recovered, or never showed symptoms.