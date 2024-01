Maine Boy’s High School Basketball Heal Points – January 29th

This is the last full week of the Maine High School Basketball Regular Season! Here are the Boy's Heal Points as of Monday morning January 29th. Best of luck to everyone as the regular season winds down.

Get our free mobile app

Class AA North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D North

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class AA South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class A South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class B South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class C South

Maine Principal's Association Maine Principal's Association loading...

Class D South