Maine Awarded Millions For Apprenticeship Programs

Many people may not realize that the state of Maine through the Department of Labor has a dedicated "Maine Apprenticeship Program"

These programs are typically requested and sponsored by an employer and work in conjunction with the state to design and develop a structured training program to meet specific needs of a business that needs specialized staffing. These programs often include on the job as well as classroom training, and often time have a reduced or even no cost associated with them.

With this new grant money in place it will open the door for many employers and people looking for work to obtain skills needed to obtain quality employment.

According to a report by Mainebiz, Maine u.S. Senators Susan Collins & Angus King said in a joint statement;

"We welcome this funding to expand access to apprenticeships across our state, which will help more Mainers take advantage of these rewarding programs to gain critical skills and obtain quality jobs."

