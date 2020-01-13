Maine Astronaut Will Be Walking In Space This Week

Jessica Meir will step away from the International Space Station for a walk in space Wednesday, and another later this month.

Last October, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history when they embarked on the first all-women spacewalk. According to NECN, the two will walk in space together on Wednesday. It's the first of two planned walks this month. Meir, who is a 1995 graduate of Caribou High School, traveled to the ISS on Sept. 25 for a six-month mission.

Jessica has been busy at the space station, documenting and sharing her research on social media.

Jessica is actually the third Mainer, and first woman, to enter into outer space. According to Bangor Daily News, the others were York High School graduate Christopher Cassidy, who completed six spacewalks and was the the nation’s chief astronaut from 2013 to 2017. Also, Charles O. Hobaugh from Bar Harbor, who has made three spaceflights.

So, what happens after the spacewalks? Meir told NASA-TV in October 2019 that, having accomplished her goal to take a spacewalk, she was setting her sights on the moon.

That's right, shoot for the moon!