Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Thursday

The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline.

The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.

If you were selected, you will need to pay a $14 fee ($12 tag + $2 agent fee) for the tag. The fee will need to be paid prior to September 29, 11:59 p.m. Click here for the tag payment link. If the tag is not paid for prior to the deadline, it will be forfeited and sold to another hunter. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.

The tags will be sold online on the MDIFW website. As is with all antlerless permits, they will be sold by designated WMDs around the state. A hunter may hold multiple antlerless permits. You do not need to fill your tag before you purchase another. According to IFW, "If you received a permit through the lottery and wish to purchase a second antlerless deer permit, you may purchase a second antlerless deer permit online. If antlerless deer permits still remain after the start of the firearms season, a hunter may purchase 1 additional permit."

Maine resident hunters will get a jump-start on the gun season October 29, for Maine Residents Only day. Youth Hunters also get a special day to hunt, October 22. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day.

Get our free mobile app

The season wraps up with a two week (in some areas) muzzleloader season. Week one, November 28 through December 3, is statewide. Week two, December 5-10, is only in WMDs 12, 13, 15-18, 20-26, 29.