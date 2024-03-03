Beloved Maine National Park is a Worldwide Bucket List Favorite

A popular travel site recently showered plenty of praise towards one of Maine's most cherished spots, Acadia National Park.

The Pine Tree State's golden child was recently cited by Roaming the USA for its natural beauty and amazement. Acadia got the nod as being one of the 68 best places to visit in America. They even called it a bucket list destination.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's no surprise to see the high ranking for Acadia National Park, It's a stunningly perfect spot. It's a park loaded with activities that are ideal for any time of year. Acadia has camping, sightseeing, birding, horseback riding, kayaking, and some of the best mountain hiking around.

The true cherry on top has to be the views. Acadia has some of the best you will find. Rocky shorelines, secret ponds, incredible mountaintop scenes, and gorgeous lakes await, and you can take plenty of pictures of them.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But don't just take my word for it. Here is a little of why Roaming the USA called Acadia a bucket list destination.

There are many different ways to spend your time at the national park, but ensure you spend at least two days. This way, you get to fully enjoy everything that the park has to offer and take in its beauty. If you wanna catch a sunrise, you will enjoy watching the most breathtaking sunrise at Cadillac Mountain.

If you want to know how powerful Acadia is then just take a closer look at Roaming the USA's entire article. Acadia is actually listed three times. They include Acadia in general, as well as Sand Beach and Mount Desert Island. Yes, the only three Maine representatives all have that Acadia connection.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's really no surprise to see Acadia make this list. The park has a special level of uniqueness that just screams Maine. It's the only true northeastern spot that has all of the region's best aspects, including mountains that literally touch the sea. I'm glad to see those "from away" agree as well.

The Most Visited Maine State Parks in 2023 Here are the 20 most visited Maine state parks and historic sites in 2022, according to the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land

Note: Baxter State Park has private reservations and numbers. You will not see it on this public list. Gallery Credit: Chris Sedenka