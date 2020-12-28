A Madawaska man died after he was struck by an SUV while walking in town Saturday night.

Madawaska police say 48-year-old William Nelson was in the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Avenue when he was struck by a 2013 Ford Escape driven by 57-year-old Barbara Morin of Madawaska.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed.

Police are still investigating the accident.