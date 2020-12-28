Madawaska Man Died after being Hit by Vehicle in Presque Isle, Maine
A Madawaska man died after he was struck by an SUV while walking in town Saturday night.
Madawaska police say 48-year-old William Nelson was in the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Avenue when he was struck by a 2013 Ford Escape driven by 57-year-old Barbara Morin of Madawaska.
Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed.
Police are still investigating the accident.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app