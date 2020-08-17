The socially distanced performances continued over the weekend with the Morrison Hotel Gallery and Rolling Live Studios hosting the (De)Tour virtual charity festival. Designed to help out MusiCares and NIVA, the event featured a number of stellar virtual collaborations, including the two headed up by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on vocals below taking on The Beatles' "Come Together" and AC/DC's "It's a Long Way to the Top."

In the first performance taking on The Beatles' "Come Together," Hale is joined on vocals by 4 Non Blondes' Linda Perry, with assistance from Guns N' Roses vets Slash, Matt Sorum and Gilby Clarke as well as David Bowie pianist Mike Garson and Ozzy Osbourne bassist Blasko.

In short order, a second performance follows with Hale joined by Cheap Trick's Robin Zander on vocals, while Clarke, Sorum and Blasko remain to rock out the AC/DC cover, "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)."

The performances were part of an all-star day of music that also included Bush's Gavin Rossdale, The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen, Badflower, AWOLNATION, Ringo Starr, Steve Stevens, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Macy Gray, Sean Lennon, L7's Donita Sparks and a host of other musicians.

Detour Performance of "Come Together" and "It's a Long Way to the Top"