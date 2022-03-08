Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce 2022 Tour Dates

Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their 14-date Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour in April.

The southern rockers will launch the run of shows in Scottsdale, Ariz., on April 9 and conclude on Sept. 23 in Sparks, Nev. Don Felder will join Lynyrd Skynyrd on select dates, along with the Marshall Tucker Band, the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project on others.

You can find more details on Lynyrd Skynyrd's website and see the full list of tour dates below. Presale tickets are on sale now, and tickets will be available to the general public via Ticketmaster on March 11.

The 2021 Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' tour was interrupted by two separate medical issues involving band members. Gary Rossington had to leave the 2021 tour after suffering a serious health scare. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Gary Rossington as he recovers from emergency heart surgery,” Lynyrd Skynyrd posted to Facebook at the time. The band had said that Rossington was expecting a "full recovery" but had not announced whether he would return for the 2022 dates. Damon Johnson (Thin Lizzy, Alice Cooper) was recruited to fill in for Rossington on the missed dates last year.

Guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19 in August; the band canceled several shows as he recovered. Four affected dates included Canton, Ohio (Aug. 9), Jackson, Miss. (Aug. 10), Atlanta (Aug. 13) and Cullman, Ala. (Aug. 14). The Atlanta date was rescheduled for Oct. 23, but the other missed dates aren't listed on the new tour schedule.

"I'm back, feeling good. And you know what? I feel very blessed and very fortunate to be sitting here today," Medlocke said shortly before returning to the stage after his bout with COVID-19.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' 2022 Tour

April 9 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Westworld for Arizona Bike Week

May 13 - Pomona, CA @ The LA County Fair

May 14 - Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park (with Don Felder)

June 3 - Crownsville, MD @ The Let's Go Music Festival (with the Outlaws)

June 4 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (with the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project)

June 10 - Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway (with the Marshall Tucker Band)

June 11 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

July 1 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Don Felder and the Outlaws)

July 2 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (with the Outlaws)

July 3 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (with the Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws)

July 8 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall

July 9 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater (with Don Felder and the Marshall Tucker Band)

Aug. 6 - Billings, MT @ Magic City Blues Festival

Sept. 23 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center