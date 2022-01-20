This home in Presque Isle is in an ideal location. It’s close to the center part of Star City, adjacent to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital.

The open space design flows from room to room with hardwood floors. The kitchen is all updated and has granite countertops with all the modern appliances.

The living room is spacious and inviting for relaxing and entertaining family and friends. There’s a lot of room for comfortable chairs and couches.

There’s also space for a home office right off the main bedroom. This adds so much convenience to your work schedule.

The bedrooms are big and the bathrooms are too.

The two detached garages are featured. They give you up to six spaces for your different vehicles. Plus, there is a two car garage with direct entry.

The 2,800 Sq. Ft. home sits on 1.35 acres at 316 State Street in Presque Isle. It has 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, and is listed for $485,000. MLS#1517446.

For more information, see the listing from RE/MAX County via Redfin.

The gallery is full of photos of the interior of the home. Browse through it and take a look.

Luxurious Home with Ideal Location in Presque Isle, Maine

