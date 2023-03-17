Loyal Biscuit Co. in Brewer is Merging with A National Pet Store Chain

I won't lie, I'm a big fan of the Loyal Biscuit.

I got my baby boy Neko a little over two years ago, and since then I've become a fairly regular customer at Loyal Biscuit Co. They really helped me out when I first got him because I had a never-ending parade of questions. I'd never owned a dog before and wanted so badly to do it right. And, they keep me set up with toys my dog can't destroy. That's a full time job on its own.

So naturally, I was a bit protective when I caught wind of the idea that Loyal Biscuit Co. was merging with national chain, EarthWise Pet. Whenever possible, I try to always give the local spot my business. But from the sounds of the new company's vision for doing business, we'll still be in good hands locally.

Who is EarthWise Pet?

According to MaineBiz, Loyal Biscuit's co-owner Heidi Neal says their philosophy is very similar to LBC. And EarthWise Pet claims that their company values are to keep things feeling small and local. They don't like the big-box mentality, and that's not the way they do things. They sort of brand themselves as a pet nutrition supplier and pet spa, so to speak.

Not to mention, Neal says it's a chance for her employees to grow and be able to move upward. It will mean all sorts of new training, and best of all, better benefits. Which in this day and age is a whole thing all on it's own. If the name doesn't change, customers may not even notice much of a difference.

There are six Loyal Biscuit locations around Maine in Bath, Brewer, Camden, Belfast, and Waterville, and all will be part of this new merger. But right now, it's not certain whether they will change their name or keep it the way it is. Time will tell.

