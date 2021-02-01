Lowe’s Planning On Hiring 50,000 New Workers

According to a report from News Center Maine, Lowe's announced its continued investments in its front-line associates with an $80 million bonus and plans to hire more than 50,000 more associates across U.S. stores begining this spring.

The latest bonus focuses on active hourly associates at stores, distribution centers and call centers. Employees can expect to receive the bonus on Feb. 5 in recognition of their continued dedication.

Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150. This will mark the seventh bonus or special payment Lowe's has provided to hourly associates during the pandemic.

According to the report, as Lowe's prepares for its busiest season, they are also begining to actively fill seasonal positions and permanent full-time and part-time roles to help customers purchase essential products and services during the pandemic.

Lowe's is planning on hiring more than 50,000 seasonal and full-time retail associates, building on the more than 90,000 associates hired into permanent roles over the past year.

Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO said:

"As we approach spring, I am enormously proud of the way our associates have served customers and supported each other this past year through an unprecedented health crisis. We are honored to be an essential business to help our customers keep their homes safe and functional during these very challenging times. We're pleased to provide this additional bonus to support our current associates and excited to welcome these new associates so we can better serve customers across the country."

If you'd like to see some of the opportunities that await, you can visit jobs.lowes.com/spring or text "JOBS" to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

