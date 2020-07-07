“Love Triangle” Leads Maine Man To Run-Over Another Man

This incident seems like something from a soap opera or the state of Florida.

According to WMTW, a Saco man has been charged with attempted aggravated murder after he allegedly hit another man with his car early Monday morning.

At approximately 7:30 AM on Monday, at the intersection of intersection of Main and Storer streets in Saco, 20 year old Isaiah Dennison allegedly ran over the other man.

The victim was not seriously injured. He was able to walk home and call 911. Police say he was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Dennison was located a short time later in Biddeford. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Police say they two men knew each other and were part of a "love triangle"

